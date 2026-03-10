Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club and Moose lodge team up to raise £1,063 for charity

A successful joint fundraising evening organised by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary and the local Moose association has raised an impressive £1,063 for charity.

The event, held on Saturday 8th March at Berrow Village Hall, was the second joint event between the two organisations following a bingo night last year.

Over 80 Moose and Rotary members attended alongside paying guests, with 101 tickets sold in total.

Moose events committee chairman Pete Nicholson, who planned the ticketed music evening, said afterwards: “This was the second successful joint event with the Rotarians and we all experienced a terrific evening.”

Guests were treated to a vibrant one‑hour set from talented singer Maria Florey, who performed an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary songs with humour, energy, and plenty of audience participation.

During the extended interval, attendees enjoyed a buffet prepared by Moose catering manager Sandra Nicholson and her team of helpers.

The second half of the entertainment featured the popular shanty group The Beached Buoys, who support Children’s Hospice South West. Their lively one‑hour performance was delivered with trademark good humour and encouraged enthusiastic audience participation.

Additional funds were raised through a large raffle and a 50/50 draw, both of which proved popular with guests.

At the close of the evening, organisers praised the hard work of all volunteers and celebrated the success of what they hope will be the first of many future collaborations between the two groups.

The total of £1,063 will be shared equally: Moose will donate their half to the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance; Rotary will distribute their share to a range of charitable causes at their annual handover later this year.

Pictured: The sucessful joint Burnham Moose and Rotary fundraiser (Photos Mike Lang)