Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has this week handed a £2,600 financial boost to local good causes.

Grants are being made to several organisations from funds raised by the Club during the past year from charitable events prior to the ‘lockdown’ in recognition of the valuable work performed by these organisations.

Beneficiaries of the grants are Somerset Help the Child: £500; Burnham Volunteer Support: £250; Childrens’ Hospice South West: £250; Highbridge and Burnham Food Bank: £600; Burnham Scouts: £250; Burnham Sea Cadets: £250; Burnham Army Cadets: £250 and Burnham’s Bay Club: £250.

Most of the presentations are having to be ‘virtual’ because of complying with social distancing restrictions, but the funds will be real enough.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club President Terry Spragg said: “The Club is happy to offer some financial help to these very worthwhile groups at a time when their normal fundraising will have been impacted by the COVID situation.”

Pictured: Terry Spragg presented the Highbridge and Burnham Food Bank team with a donation for £600 on Tuesday (June 30th) at Burnham’s Methodist Church