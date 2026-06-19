Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club hands out £10,000 to local good causes and charities

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has celebrated a successful year of fundraising by distributing £10,000 to a wide range of local charities and community groups during its annual presentation evening.

Members gathered on Thursday (June 18th) at Berrow Village Hall, joined by dozens of invited guests representing the organisations set to benefit from the club’s support. The event marked the culmination of a busy year of collections, community activities and fundraising.

President Alan Mathews said: “We have had an excellent year of fund raising at many events, raising funds for local good causes. Among the events were collections at Burnham’s fireworks display, assisted by the Army and Sea Cadets, and various collections and events. We thank everyone who supported us through the year.”

Cheques were presented to groups including the Bay Centre, Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, Somewhere House, Highbridge Festival of the Arts, two local Scouts groups in Burnham and Huntspill and Highbridge, Music for the Memory, YMCA Homeless Project, and Polio Plus.

The club also funded £1,200 worth of Water Survival Boxes, providing emergency aid to disaster-hit communities around the world. A further £800 has supported leadership opportunities for young people, including places on the RYLA Rotary Young Leaders Award programme in the Brecon Beacons.

Certificates were also presented to the winners of the Rotary’s youth compeitions for best local young artists and young chefs. The chair of the Rotary’s youth programme Bernard Raines congratulated them all.

Several youngsters were also presented with funding from the club. They include Oliver Cooper to attend the World Scout Jamboree in 2027, Cameron May to take part in a trek next year, and Tay Meager for his sailing programme.

Rotarians said they were proud to continue supporting a broad range of local and international causes, and thanked the community for its ongoing generosity.