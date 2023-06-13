Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club members have this week made a special visit to army cadets in the town to present a donation.

The club’s President David Stickles attended the Burnham and Highbridge detachment of the Somerset Army Cadet Force.

He was invited along to meet the cadets and leaders before presenting them with a donation.

The cadets were away on a Mendips training session over the weekend and were unable to attend Burnham Rotary Club’s presentation evening, therefore a special visit was arranged instead.

The Burnham unit’s Platoon Commander Sjt Lawrence, Sjt Tucker and Don Evans welcomed David alongside the cadets, as pictured here.

David said: “It was great to visit the Army cadets and hear more about their busy schedule of activities before presenting them with a donation from the Rotary Club.”