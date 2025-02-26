7.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 26, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club thanks shoppers for supporting latest charity collection

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has thanked local shoppers for supporting its latest charity collection.

The club’s members held a successful collection at Sanders Garden World in aid of local charities on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd February.
“We would like to thank Sanders for allowing us to collect on their premises, collecting over £270,” says a Rotary spokesman.
“Thank you goes for all the support we received from customers to enable us to help charities in the Burnham-On-Sea area. We will be collecting again in June.”
