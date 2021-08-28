Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s bookshop will be closing temporarily and re-opening in mid-September.

The club runs its annual book store during the summer months from a unit in Burnham Shopping Centre, raising money for good causes.

A Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club spokesman says the shop will be shut for two weeks from Monday, August 30 until September 13th while several of its volunteers are away. The closure is not Covid related.

The club’s popular book shops, which are run by the club’s volunteers, have been held in the town centre for many years, raising thousands for charity.