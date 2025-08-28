Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club to hold Summer Fayre this Sunday

Preparations are in full swing for the Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s popular Summer Fayre, returning to West Huntspill Miniature Railway on Sunday 31st August from 12pm to 4.30pm.

Following the success of last year’s event, this year’s fayre promises another fun-filled afternoon for all ages — and entry is completely free.

The miniature railway will be running throughout the day, offering rides for families and train enthusiasts alike. Visitors can enjoy live music from the Middle Burnham Brass Band, adding a traditional touch to the festivities.

Classic games such as hook-a-duck, splat-the-rat, and play-your-cards-right will be on offer, alongside craft stalls and activities to keep everyone entertained.

Cream teas and homemade cakes will be available, and for those looking for something savoury, this year’s event features a BBQ serving up tasty options.

Free parking is available on site, but organisers kindly ask visitors not to bring dogs due to sports ground regulations. The Rotary Club invites everyone to come along for an afternoon of fun, food, and community spirit.