Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club to host summer fair today with games, stalls and competitions

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club is preparing to hold its annual summer fair today (Sunday, July 26th), promising an afternoon of traditional games and family fun.

Organiser Jimmy Lynch, pictured, says this year’s fair will be held at Southwell House and Gardens in Highbridge from 11am-4pm. It will offer a wide range of fun activities, including hook‑a‑duck, splat‑the‑rat, horse shoe throwing and a coconut shy.

Tombala stalls will also be part of the line‑up, alongside 17 trade stands, an ice cream van, burgers and hotdogs, plus tea and cake for visitors.

A new addition for 2024 is a cup cake competition sponsored by Maisey’s Bakery with entries £1 each and to be delivered at 11am. There will also be egg‑and‑spoon races, sponsored by Space Storage, with participants asked to register by 1pm on the day.

Jimmy says the Rotary’s popular lighthouse trail will also be on display at the fair. Visitors are being reminded that parking is available in the large car park in Highbridge, which is free to use.