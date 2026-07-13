Burnham-On-Sea ’round church’ starts celebrations today to mark its 60th anniversary

As demolition work continues on Burnham-On-Sea’s old Catholic Church and Convent Chapel, parishioners at Our Lady and the English Martyrs are turning their attention to a major milestone — the 60th anniversary of the town’s distinctive Round Church, opened in April 1967 just a short distance up the road.

The parish is planning a series of events over the coming months to mark the anniversary, including special church services — some involving Churches Together — along with parties, workshops, and a collection of memories and stories from past parishioners.

One of the team, Pat Nicholls, says they hope to gather recollections of the La Retraite Sisters, who played a significant role in the parish’s history, and say a time capsule may even be created as part of the celebrations.

She adds that the aim is to honour the past while celebrating the life of the parish today, adding that parishioners hope to “keep the memory of the old church alive, whilst celebrating the life of the Church and Parish today, with its very varied members, young and old, from far and wide.”

The first anniversary event — a Strawberry Tea with raffle and sales of homemade jams, plants and other items — takes place today, Tuesday 14th July, from 2pm to 3.30pm, with all welcome to attend.