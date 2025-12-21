Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion honours outgoing long‑serving officers

Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion Branch has paid tribute to three of its longest‑serving officers who have stood down from their roles after years of dedicated service.

At the legion’s annual Christmas Coffee Morning, members thanked former Chairman John Crosby, Treasurer Ruth Crosby, and Vice Chairman Bernard Spragg, who all retired from their roles at the Branch’s AGM at the end of November.

John and Ruth have led the Branch for more than a decade, overseeing a period of growth, increased community engagement, fundraising and strong support for local veterans.

Bernard, who served prior to their tenure, was also recognised for helping to establish the Branch’s modern foundations and its reputation as an active community hub.

Special thanks were given to Ruth for her work as Burnham & Highbridge Poppy Appeal Co‑ordinator, where she has played a key role in organising local fundraising.

Long‑standing supporters Rosemary Parker and Launa Dyson were also presented with gifts in recognition of their continued contributions.

Newly-elected Chairman Simon Orchard MBE addressed members during the event, praising the outgoing officers and outlining his hopes for the year ahead.

“It is an honour and pleasure to take up this role, and I would like to thank all outgoing officers for their outstanding accomplishments and service to the community,” he said.

“The legacy they have created continues as we welcome new members to the Branch and drive forward to 2026.”

Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion Branch says it now looks ahead with confidence, aiming to build on the achievements of its past leaders while continuing to support veterans and further strengthen its role within the Burnham-On-Sea community.