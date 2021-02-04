A busy day of fundraising by Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club members and supporters has netted over £2,500 for local mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

Those who took part ran, cycled and walked a combined distance of 1,712 kilometres in one day, easily exceeding the 1,000km target.

Burnham United footballers also contributed 50km to the total while Burnham-On-Sea Harriers running club also added 350km.

Tim Piper, who organised the event, has thanked all those who joined in and supported the successful fundraiser.

Others included Paul Shepherd and a team of PE teachers from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy, who contributed 40km between them. Among them was James Cannard who ran an entire marathon.

Chris Jones and his daughters also won the prize for best family combined total of 100km.

In Charley’s Memory provides counselling and mental health support to young people across the area.

Jo Clement, whose son was the late Charley Marks who inspired the charity’s formation, says: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has taken the time to raise money for In Charley’s Memory.”

“I’m totally overwhelmed with how much has been raised and how many people took time out of their day to run/walk to meet the 1000 km total.”

“The money raised will not only help so many young people, but we also now help over 26’s who also struggle with their poor mental health. At the moment we currently counsel almost 100 people each week and I’m very proud of the legacy that my charley boy has left. Again a big thanks and especially to Tim who set up this challenge.”

Access the fundraising page by clicking here.

Pictured: Action from a Burnham Rugby Club last year (photo Mo Hunt)