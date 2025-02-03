5.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Feb 03, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Rugby Club fundraising day raises £500 for local charities
News

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club fundraising day raises £500 for local charities

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of pounds was raised for two local charities when Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club held a successful charity day on Saturday (February 1st).

Residents were invited to watch the club’s 1st team take on Cleve at home and support Burnham and Highbridge mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory and Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

Lee Berry of Burnham Rugby Club thanked all those who had supported the day, saying that while the result on the pitch had been disappointing with a 0-45 loss to Cleve, he was “delighted” that £500 will be shared between the charities.

“Donations on the gate and in the clubhouse were welcomed and a raffle was held during the game. We thank everyone that came along and generously supported the day for these two great charities.”

Photos: Burnham Rugby Club’s fundraising day (Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mo Hunt)

Previous article
PHOTOS: Dozens of Basset owners gather for annual ‘Basset Waddle’ in Burnham-On-Sea
Next article
Berrow beach clean volunteers collect sackfuls of litter from rhyne

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
5.6 ° C
6.8 °
5.5 °
90 %
0.5kmh
66 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
2 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com