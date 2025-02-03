Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club fundraising day raises £500 for local charities

Hundreds of pounds was raised for two local charities when Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club held a successful charity day on Saturday (February 1st).

Residents were invited to watch the club’s 1st team take on Cleve at home and support Burnham and Highbridge mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory and Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

Lee Berry of Burnham Rugby Club thanked all those who had supported the day, saying that while the result on the pitch had been disappointing with a 0-45 loss to Cleve, he was “delighted” that £500 will be shared between the charities.

“Donations on the gate and in the clubhouse were welcomed and a raffle was held during the game. We thank everyone that came along and generously supported the day for these two great charities.”

Photos: Burnham Rugby Club’s fundraising day (Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mo Hunt)