Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club holding charity fundraising day on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club is holding a special charity match this weekend when residents will be welcome to give their support.

The club’s 1st team will play Cleve at home on Saturday (February 1st) from 2.30pm and are hoping for a big crowd.

Saturday’s game is also being held to support Burnham and Highbridge mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory and Somerset Breast Cancer Now from 2.30-4pm.

A Burnham Rugby Club spokesman adds: “Donations on the gate will be welcomed and a raffle will be held during the game. Bring the family along to this great charity day. The England versus Ireland game will be shown in the clubhouse afterwards.”

Pictured: Burnham Rugby team in action (Photo: Mo Hunt)