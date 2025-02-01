6.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Feb 01, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Rugby Club holding charity fundraising day today
News

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club holding charity fundraising day today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club is holding a special charity match today (Saturday February 1st) when residents will be support two local charities.

The club’s 1st team will play Cleve at home on Saturday (February 1st) from 2.30pm and are hoping for a big crowd.

Saturday’s game is also being held to support Burnham and Highbridge mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory and Somerset Breast Cancer Now from 2.30-4pm.

A Burnham Rugby Club spokesman adds: “Donations on the gate will be welcomed and a raffle will be held during the game. Bring the family along to this great charity day. The England versus Ireland game will be shown in the clubhouse afterwards.”

Pictured: Burnham Rugby team in action (Photo: Mo Hunt) 
Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger shop’s owners retire after 50 years as new owner takes over
Next article
Pub near Burnham-On-Sea named as a finalist for prestigious national award

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
6.4 ° C
7 °
6.1 °
89 %
0.9kmh
29 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com