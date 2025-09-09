Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club surprises photographer, 83, with mobility scooter gift

A long-running Burnham-On-Sea rugby photographer has been given a heartwarming surprise by club members who have rallied together to buy him a mobility scooter, ensuring he can continue capturing the action he loves.

Mo Hunt, 83, has been photographing Burnham Rugby Club matches since 2008, becoming a familiar and cherished figure on the sidelines.

Known for his passion for the game and his dedication to documenting the teams, Mo’s mobility has recently declined, making it harder for him to move around the pitch.

But in a touching gesture, members of Burnham Rugby Club clubbed together to purchase a mobility scooter for Mo, presenting it to him during the club’s recent presentation night.

“It was such a wonderful surprise,” Mo told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “I couldn’t believe it when they drove it out. I’m so incredibly grateful to the club, it’s such an amazing gift.”

The scooter now stays at the club’s ground, where it’s kept charged and ready for match days. Mo says it’s transformed his ability to get around the field, cutting what used to be a ten-minute walk from end to end down to just a couple of minutes.

“It saves my legs and gets me out and about doing something I love,” he added. “I’ve always loved the game and taking photos of the teams—it means the world to be able to keep doing that.”

Club chairman Lee Berry adds: “We’re delighted to support Mo by buying him the scooter. His action photos are a wonderful part of our club’s story, and we wanted to make sure he could keep doing what he does best.”

Mo’s photos have long captured the spirit and energy of Burnham’s rugby community. Look out for Mo on the sidelines this season – scooter-powered and still snapping!