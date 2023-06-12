Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club took on Burnham Football Club in a game of football on Sunday (June 11th), raising funds for both clubs.

The fixture – which is set to be an annual one – saw the rugby players winning the game 3-2 after a tight game. This was followed by a tig of war, also won by the rugby players.

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club’s Lee Berry said: “Thank you for everyone who came to watch us play the round ball game and defeat Burnham FC 3-2.”

“This will be an annual fixture and next year we shall travel all the way to Cassis Close and aim to retain the shield! A big thank you to Stuart Smith for helping arrange the day.”