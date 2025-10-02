Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club to host annual Old Boys Reunion

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club will welcome back familiar faces on Saturday (4th October) for its popular Old Boys Reunion.

The event sees many of the club’s previous players return to catch up and reminisce about their time on the pitch.

This year’s fixture will see Burnham-On-Sea RFC take on Imperial RFC, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Before the main match, the club’s Walking Rugby Squad will entertain spectators with a couple of friendly games amongst themselves, showcasing the inclusive and social side of the sport.

The clubhouse bar opens at 1pm, and food will be provided for all attending players and guests.

Organisers say the day is always well supported and offers a fantastic opportunity for the rugby community to reconnect.

A nostalgic photo from 20 years ago and a promotional poster has been shared by the club to mark the occasion.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day — whether you’re a former player, or a current supporter.