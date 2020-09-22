Burnham-On-Sea runner Jason Vickers is taking on an 874-mile challenge to raise money for charity.

Jason, with friend Carol Hampton, is running 874 miles over the course of a year to complete the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

“There are lots of people across the country taking part in the ‘Walk, Run, Cycle’ challenge, raising money for Dementia Support,” says Jason, a keen charity runner.

“Group events such as marathons and Park Runs can’t be held in the pandemic, but I love running and this is a great way to keep fit while raising money for a good cause.”

“We started at the beginning of September and are doing about 30 miles every week.”

To support them, click here for the fundraising page.