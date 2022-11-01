Burnham-On-Sea runner Jason Vickers has raised over £29,500 for charity by taking part in a series of running events over the past 15 years.

The plucky runner, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has raised the huge sum for the MS Society from his ongoing fundraising.

He has recently completed the Great North Run, the Royal Parks Half Marathon, and the Great South Run this autumn.

“It has been a busy few weeks and I have now completed a total of 86 half marathons, raising £29,533 over 15 years,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“My thanks go to everyone for their continuing support.”

“I have more runs planned and would really like to get through £30,000 next year!”