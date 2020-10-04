Burnham-On-Sea runner James Gadd has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by jogging the distance of the London Marathon around Burnham and Highbridge.

Despite heavy rain and gusty winds, he completed the run on Sunday (October 4th) in an impressive time of three hours, 36 minutes and 29 seconds.

“The weather was horrendous but it wasn’t going to stop me getting it done,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com after completing the challenge, raising over £800 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

“I completed four loops around Burnham and Highbridge and was supported at different stages by Sonny Topham, Matt Powell, Trish Rex, Phil Hobbs, Canvas Love, Darren and Macy Noad.”

“I also had a lot of support from Harriers members and three others ran it: David Browne, Christy Longley and Dave Male.”

“Also, massive thank you to everyone I saw on the route supporting us, especially my own personal crew Steph Whitcombe, Christine Whitcombe and Poppy who followed us round all morning, cheering us on and most importantly ensuring I had everything I needed ‘fuel-wise’ when I needed it. I couldn’t have done it without any of them!”

He adds: “I run six days a week and had got a club place in London through the Burnham Harriers but obviously it didn’t go ahead this year due to the Covid pandemic, along with Berlin marathon which I was also due to run last weekend.”

“After getting my place I decided to run it for Muscular Dystrophy UK as my partner suffers from a form of it called Myotonic Dystrophy so it’s very close to home.”

“That certainly helped get me through in those conditions along with all the support I had! So far I’ve raised around £800 but am hoping to get closer to £1,000 once all my sponsorship is in.”

