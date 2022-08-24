A Burnham-On-Sea runner is set to take on the London Marathon this autumn to raise funds for St.Margaret’s Hospice.

James Cannard is currently in final training for the challenge on 2nd October.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “St Margaret’s fundraising has been affected considerably by COVID over the last few years so it’s nice to be able to support what is a really worthy cause.”

“My mum, Vicky, worked for St Margaret’s for 20 years up until her retirement earlier this year and I know first-hand how far donations go and how much they are appreciated.”

“My training is going well and I am really building up the miles in my legs, although I must admit the task at hand is a daunting one!”

“To help with the fundraising I will be hosting a bake sale on Friday 2nd September between 9:30am – 4.30pm at Watermark Wealth Management which is located at Manor House, Manor Road, Burnham on Sea.”

To support him, see his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-cannard3