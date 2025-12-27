Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club holds annual awards presentations

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club have gathered for the group’s annual presentation evening.

Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke handed out trophies to the winners of various sailing competitions held during the past year.

The award winners included Rodney Southwell, David Barrett, Peter Stanfield, Pete Howson, Rob Joyce, Dave Wrenell, Alan Robinson and Ian Impel.

Michael recounted a busy year of activity, highlighting the success of the gig rowing regetta, sailing races and the Sailing Club expansion plans.