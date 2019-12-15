A fundraising Santa run is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea today (Sunday, December 15th) for a cancer support charity in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The festive ‘Santa Express Run’ will be held in aid of Clic Sargent on Sunday 15th December on Burnham-On-Sea Beach. Entry will be £10 per runner and registration will be from 10am.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Santa Express Run was initially formed by a group of friends joining for a run to celebrate Joe’s memory and it has now spiralled into a local sponsored event which we hope to run every year.”

“Fancy dress will be welcome, and will be encouraged but it is not compulsory.”

“The route will be 10km -5km from the jetty and 5km return. We will be celebrating on the seafront with a cake sale, a DJ, an Amy Winehouse tribute and much more entertainment.”

“All winners will be awarded with free goodies on the finishing line and a certificate. There will be prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd runner up!”

Registration will open from 10am prompt and 10.20am for pre-bookers. Medical forms must be completed before runners participate.

Nikki is also running the London Marathon in 2020 for the charity and has a fundraising page online at https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/nicola-stent84

“Kind thanks go to Joe’s family, Mel, Alex and Dre, Becky Dalziel, Asda, Tesco Burham, Reeds Arms / JD Wetherspoon, and St John’s Ambulance. We are still welcoming support and sponsorship from local businesses.”

“Mel has worked relentlessly in raising money for many years, promoting beach walks and park runs to continue Joe’s memory raising proceeds for Clic Sargent and the Children’s Ward at Musgrove Park Hospital.”

“He was without doubt the happiest young man you could ever wish to meet and despite his continual treatment and daily suffering, he faced this horrific adversity with bravery and ultimate resilience. He will also be my inspiration.”

For more details, email Nikki at nikki_stent@hotmail.co.uk