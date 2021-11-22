A fundraising Santa run is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday December 12th for charity in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The festive ‘Santa Express Run’ will be held in aid of Clic Sargent and Love Musgrove on Sunday 12th December on Burnham-On-Sea Beach. Entry will be £10 per runner and registration will be from 9am with the run starting at 10am.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Santa Express Run was initially formed by a group of friends joining for a run to celebrate Joe’s memory and it has now spiralled into a local sponsored event which we hope to run every year.”

“Fancy dress is welcome, and will be encouraged but it is not compulsory.”

“The routes start from the jetty and are 5km or 10km. There will also be stalls and entertainment.”

“All winners will be awarded a medal, mince pie and goodies on the finish line. There will be prizes for the best fancy dress!”

Runners are being asked to produce a negative lateral flow test prior to the event to ensure health and safety precautions are adhered to. For more details, email Nikki at nikki_stent@hotmail.co.uk and see justgiving.com/JoeEvents