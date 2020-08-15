Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge school children have provided art work for two displays to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

Pupils from Burnham’s St Andrew’s School and Highbridge’s Churchfield School created a book-themed display for the window of Burnham-On-Sea Library.

And students from St Joseph’s School also created a colourful rainbow-themed display for the window of GW Hurleys toy shop in Burngham High Street.

The displays will continue to be in place for the next few days. The project was overseen by the Town Council’s Events Officer, Jacqui Strong.