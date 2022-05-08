A Burnham-On-Sea school is seeking generous donations to help bring its plans for a new school garden alive.

St Andrew’s Junior School hopes to give each class their own raised flowerbed for the children to learn about planting their own fruit, vegetables and flowers.

“From doing this they will learn to appreciate the wonder and power of nature, which will instil an appreciation and respect that will last into adulthood,” says a spokesman.

“We are looking for donations of £200 for the sponsorship of each flowerbed across 12 classes.”

“If you or anyone you know would be interested in donating, then please contact the office at office@standrewsjuniors.co.uk.”