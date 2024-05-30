Burnham-On-Sea Scouts gear up for 25km cycle ride to raise funds

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts are gearing up for a 25km cycle ride to raise funds for their summer camp.

As part of their ongoing fundraising, the Scouts will be taking part in the sponsored cycle ride on Saturday 8th June.

“The Scouts will be cycling 25kms (about 15.5 Miles) from Yatton Train Station to Shute Shelf and back along the Strawberry Line,” says Burnham-On-Sea Scouts Leader Jacob Beard.

“The Scouts have done fantastically well so far and have raised £2,401.54 of their £3,500 target through car washes, car boots, Tesco bags of help, selling fudge, and a Teddy tombola.”

He adds: “Many of the fundraisers have been organised and completed by the Scouts themselves without the help of the Leaders.”

“If you are able to please help our Scouts reach their fundraising target by donating through our JustGiving page here.”

Jacob says: “The Scouts Summer Camp provides members of our Scout troop with a fantastic to spend a week camping, creating memories and having fun. Working as a team and developing life skills along the way.”