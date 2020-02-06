Burnham-On-Sea Scouts have this week thanked local shoppers for donating over £600 during a bag packing fundraising event.

The youngsters packed shoppers’ groceries during the fundraiser at Asda in Highbridge, raising a total of £660.82.

Scout leader Jacob Beard said: “In August a group of around 20 Scouts aged 10-14 from 1st Burnham-On-Sea Scout Group will be travelling to Normandy in France for a five-night adventure.”

“We will be exploring the region doing a range of activities that the Scouts themselves have selected. We will be learning about the history of the D-day beaches whilst also taking in the landing sites.”

“As well as some more adventurous activities like an assault course on a lake, a high ropes trail, and visiting a large swimming pool complex, plus a trip to Disney Land Paris and more.”

“In order to be able to do any of this the Scouts have to fundraise a massive £8,000! The Scouts are tackling the challenge head on and will each be doing their own bit to raise the money, whether that’s by doing jobs for neighbours or by organising their own fundraising events so please support them however you can.”

“We hope the Scouts will have an adventure of a lifetime whilst developing important life skills and gaining an understanding and appreciation for the value of money. We will be exploring the French culture and hope to explore the difference between Scouting in the UK and Scouting in France.”