Sat Nov 22, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts to hold fundraising car wash today

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts car wash

Burnham-On-Sea Scouts will be holding a fundraising car wash today (Saturday November 22nd) at the Burnham-On-Sea Scout Hut at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road.

The event will run from 9am to 1pm, with washes priced at £5 per car or van.

All proceeds will go towards funding the group’s Summer Camp in August 2026.

Scout leader Jacob Beard said: “Please pop in to get your car washed, everyone is welcome!”

Visitors will also be able to enjoy bacon or sausage baps and hot drinks while they wait for their

