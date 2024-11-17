8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 17, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea seafront elf trail to be held by town charities today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fun family elf trail is set to be held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront today (Sunday, November 17th).

The event runs from 11am-3pm and is being organised by Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue and Huntspill & Highbridge Scouts. It will start at the BARB hovercraft station on the seafront.

“Families will be challenged to follow a trail along the seafront with the challenge of finding 20 Christmas elves along the way,” says a spokesperson.

“Those who take part in the trail will also get an Elf Trail & Activity Pack, reindeer food station, pottery painting, fill your own bauble, an Elfie Selfie, pasta wreath making, letter to Santa and a fun gift!”

All proceeds will go to the groups from the £8 per child entry fee. No pre-booking is required – just turn up at the BARB hovercraft station on the seafront next to the tourist information centre.

