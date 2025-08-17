Burnham-On-Sea seafront emergency services day to be held on Sunday

Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country will be gathering on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront on Sunday August 24th when the town’s popular annual emergency services day returns.

Scores of displays and demonstrations will be held on Burnham seafront and beach from 10am to 4pm with displays of hovercrafts, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances, fire engines and more.

Those intending to be present will include: BARB Search and Rescue, Burnham RNLI, Burnham Coastguard, Burnham Fire Service, Police, South West Ambulance and Doc Bikes.

Other participants will be RNLI Lifeguards, Avon and Somerset Search and Rescue, Somerset Civil Contingencies, Somerset Road Safety, Police Road Safety, Weston Hospice Care, Burnham Sea Cadets, Somewhere House and Devon and Somerset Air Ambulance.

Also present will be Wessex 4 X 4, RNLI Shop, Classic Police Cars, Rotary Club, Vintage Fire Engines, Multiple Sclerosis, Burnham Sea Cadets, Coastwatch, Highbridge Scouts, Burnham Gig Club and Hard Knox Boxing Club.

There will also be a creperie, On the Button Crafts, an Ice cream van, a Bouncy Castle, and rides on the miniature railway from West Huntspill Model Engineering Society.

Displays will include the RNLI on the water, BARB Search and Rescue, and Burnham Coastguard on the beach, The Monarchs Gymnastic Team, The Starlight Dance Company, and Burnham and Highbridge Town Band.

The Opening Ceremony will be at 10.00am and the event will close at 4.30pm.