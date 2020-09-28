Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront fireworks display has this week been cancelled due to safety concerns amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual meeting of the Town Council’s Town Improvements Committee held last night (Monday), members voted unanimously not to proceed with the event on Sunday 8th November as planned.

“This isn’t what any of us wanted, but safety must come first,” said Cllr Andy Hodge, Chairman of the committee.

In a report to councillors, the Town Clerk outlined the Government’s current Covid restrictions on social gatherings and she added: “The fireworks event takes place on Sedgemoor District Council land and it is expected that permission would not be granted to the Town Council by that body.”

“Currently this local area has a very low, but increasing, rate of Covid-19 and there is concern that the winter season will create more risk, which might be exacerbated through close contact in large groups. For example, if there is a higher incidence of cold and flu, this weakens the immune system in its potential fight against Covid-19.”

“This must be borne in mind when considering Burnham’s older than average, higher risk population. Other local events have been cancelled, including the carnival and associated events held in Bridgwater.”

At their May meeting, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council resolved to provisionally book the fireworks event with Skyburst, the company that runs the display, on the understanding that, if it later transpired that restrictions prevent the display being held, Skyburst would carry over the £2,800 deposit to 2021 without any financial penalties.

In past years, the fireworks have drawn huge crowds of thousands of people to The Esplanade to watch the display on the night before the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront fireworks display in 2019