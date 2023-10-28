The final countdown has begun to the return of Burnham-On-Sea’s annual seafront fireworks display on Sunday 5th November.

Large crowds are expected to watch the seafront display which starts at 6.30pm and is being organised by the Town Counciln with the support of several sponsors.

Spectators will be able to watch the free 20-minute display from The Esplanade as the sparkling fireworks are launched from the jetty by Skyburst, winners of The British Firework Championships, to a musical accompaniment.

“The event is funded by the Town Council with support from several local businesses including Positive Wealth Creation, Apex Mobility, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Home Farm Holiday Park and Northam Farm Caravan Sales,” says a council spokeswoman.

The Rotary Club and local cadets will be collecting donations from the crowds on the night for local charities. Spectators are being encouraged to bring along cash for the collection.

The fireworks are a popular tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which is on Monday November 6th.

The fireworks is weather dependent. For the latest updates, check Burnham-On-Sea.com during the run-up to the event.