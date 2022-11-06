The countdown has begun to the return of this evening’s Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks display (Sunday November 6th).

Large crowds are expected to watch the display – which is scheduled to start at 6.30pm – and organisers from the Town Council confirmed at 5pm today that it will be going ahead despite rain and gusty winds in the area.

Spectators will be encouraged to watch the 20-minute display along The Esplanade as the colourful display of fireworks is launched from the jetty, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

The ‘spectacular’ fireworks – which will be launched by fireworks firm Skyburst – are a tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which is being held tomorrow (Monday November 7th).

Tonight’s fireworks display is free of charge, however spectators are encouraged to give donations to Burnham Rotary Club’s charity collectors along the seafront.

A Town Council spokesperson adds: “As part of the 2022 Carnival Weekend, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is delighted to once again bring a Grand Firework Display to The Esplanade. The display will be fired by Skyburst – The Firework Company of Bristol, to a musical accompaniment.”

“Everyone is welcome to the Esplanade to view the display. Entry to watch the display is free. With the increase in covid infection rates, spectators are encouraged to wear facemasks. The Rotary Club will be collecting donations on the night for local charities.”

“The event is funded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council with support from local businesses including Taste of the Orient, Barrington and Sons Solicitors, Burnham-On-Sea.com, and Positive Wealth Creation Ltd.”

“To help quickly reunite any lost children, free wristbands will be available from the

Toy Cupboard in Pier Street and the Information Centre. A mobile number can be written on the wristbands, which can be worn by children attending the event.”

A fireworks display did not go ahead in 2020 due to the pandemic but the Burnham fireworks did proceed in 2021, attracting large crowds of spectators.