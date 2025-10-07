Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks to light up the sky on November 2nd

Burnham-On-Sea’s Grand Firework Display is set to return to the town’s seafront on Sunday 2nd November 2025 at 6:30pm as part of this year’s carnival weekend celebrations.

Organised and funded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council, the display will be fired by Skyburst, winners of the British Firework Championships 2023, and will be set to a musical soundtrack.

The event is free to attend, and everyone will be welcome to gather along the Esplanade to enjoy the spectacle. The Rotary Club will be collecting donations on the night in support of local charities.

The event is subject to weather and public health conditions. For the latest updates, residents are advised to check Burnham-On-Sea.com on the day.

Local businesses wishing to contribute towards the event are invited to contact the Town Council by Monday 20th October. Donations can be made by emailing info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk, calling 01278 788088, or visiting the Town Council office at The Old Courthouse, Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea.