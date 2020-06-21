A Burnham-On-Sea seafront gift shop has re-opened this week after a £10,000 renovation for its 29th season.

Geoff and Christine Lewis, who run The Treasure Chest on The Esplanade, have new measures in place to comply with social distancing and safety guidelines.

The couple say their shop now also offers Burnham’s widest range of ice cream flavours, offering no fewer than 42!

“The shop has been given a full renovation to make it brighter and more modern inside and allow us to meet all the new safety protocols,” Geoff told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We have changed our layout to allow a one-way route through the shop for customers with floor markings showing the two-metre distance. There is sanitiser available at the entrance to the shop, we have extra safety guards in place around the counter, and we have a new serving window for customers who want to stay outside and buy ice creams.”

Geoff adds that the shop had a “very busy” day of trade when it re-opened on Saturday (June 20th) for the first time this season.

The shop, located next to The Fabulous Showboat amusements, sells Sidoli-branded ice cream and confectionery plus gifts, beach goods and collectibles.