Burnham-On-Sea seafront gets a dash of colour thanks to volunteers and local garden centre

Burnham-On-Sea seafront flower beds have been given a dash of spring colour this week thanks to the work of a team of volunteers and the support of a local garden centre.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group met on Burnham seafront on Tuesday morning (May 28th) to plant the flower beds for the new season.

The group received a community discount from Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll to reduce the cost of the 60 plants.

Sanders Garden Centre’s manager Rob Vhora says: “We are delighted to be supporting the Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group initiative this season.”

“The group are totally reliant on a dedicated band of hard working volunteers, who always give their time willingly, so we were keen to get behind this.”

“Enhancing the public areas with beautiful planting benefits both the residents and the many visitors Burnham attracts, so we look forward to seeing the final results.”

The growing group will have a stall at this Saturday’s Burnham and Highbridge Eco Festival at Apex Park when people will be able to swap and share plants and seeds. There will also be a selection of plants free and all children will get a sunflower plant to take home and grow.