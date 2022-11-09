A pavement on Burnham-On-Sea seafront is set to be repaired next week at a cost of around £9,000.

Sedgemoor District Council says the pavement near The Pavilion has fallen into disrepair because of its exposure to coastal weather.

Perfect Pave Ltd, a Cheddar-based patios, paving and driveways business, will undertake the three-day upgrade project from Monday, November 14th.

Claire Faun, spokeswoman for Sedgemoor District Council, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After a length of time, part of a footpath on The Esplanade in Burnham-On-Sea is set for repair.”

“Being situated near the sea wall, which is completely exposed to weather and sea conditions, the surface has become cracked and broken. It is an area of land which is ‘no-man’s land’.”

“However, Sedgemoor District Council, local ward councillors and the owner of the Pavilion have joined forces as a goodwill gesture and have employed local company – Perfect Pave – to do the much-needed repairs, making the area safer and more attractive to residents and visitors.”

“The work is due to start on Monday, November 14, after all the carnival, firework celebrations and Remembrance Day ceremonies and is due to take three days (weather permitting).”

“The total cost will be in the region of £9,000, of which the Pavilion will be contributing a substantial amount. Thanks go to all involved for this pragmatic approach.”

Cllr Phil Harvey and Cllr Mike Murphy, pictured, have both been involved in the discussions and say they are pleased at the outcome.

Cllr Harvey said: “We are delighted that this issue has been dealt with. Since we first raised it, it has been established that the central pavement area outside the Pavilion has no registered owner. We have argued that there are trip hazards and also that such a prominent of the Esplanade needs to be in good repair for the sake of both residents and visitors. Thankfully, Sedgemoor has accepted these arguments and, together with the Pavilion owners, been able to reach a satisfactory conclusion.”