Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country will be gathering on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront on Sunday (August 27th) when the town’s rescue services day returns.

Scores of displays and demonstrations will be held on Burnham seafront and beach from 10am to 4pm with displays of hovercrafts, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances, fire engines and more.

The event, also known as the ESCAPE Day (the Emergency Services Community Awareness and Promotion Event), will see around 50 different emergency groups taking part.

The event is scheduled to be opend by the Mayor at 10.00am.

BARB Search & Rescue, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “It promises to be another great event – with many displays along the seafront and plenty of things to see and do.”

“It will be a super opportunity to see the work of our local emergency services at first hand and support them.”

They include BARB, Burnham Coastguard and RNLI, an RNLI Lifeguards Workshop, Burnham Fire Service, a fire extinguishers Demo, Burnham Police, Bristol Police Cadets, Wiltshire Police Dogs, Police Horses, SW Ambulance, Classic Police Cars, SCC Road Safety Team, AA, Blue Ridge Runners, MOD Recruitment Stall, RNLI Beach Safety, Dorset Search Dogs, Royal Life Saving Society, RNLI Shop, Burnham Radio Club, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, DocBikes, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Somerset 4 x 4 Response, On the button Crafts, Rotary Club, Burnham Lions, Royal British Legion, Creperie, Vintage Fire Engine, Weston Helicopter Museum, BIARS Plant Stall, Glitter Tattoos, SAVES – Volunteer Doctors, Weston Hospice Care, Berrow Scout Group, Highbridge Scouts, Burnham Sea Cadets, Gig Club, Surf Life Saving, Somewhere House, Coast Watch, Harley Owners Club, Boxing Club, Chalice Morris Men, Town Band, West Huntspill Model Engineers Track.

Burnham & Highbridge brass band will also be playing at 2pm on the seafront during the event.