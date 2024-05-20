Burnham-On-Sea seafront speed indicator device damaged by vandals

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has expressed its “dismay” after one of the town’s Speed Indicator Devices (SID) has been put out of operation by vandals.

Someone has intentionally “ripped” the unit from the lamppost to which it was attached on the South Esplanade, confirms the council.

A spokesperson says: “The vandalism is very disappointing and it has resulted in the removal of the SID, rendering it out of action.”

“We understand the importance of the SID in promoting road safety and its role in alerting drivers to their speed as they drive through our town.”

“The absence of this device may have caused concern among residents who value the safety measures it provides.

“The Town Council purchased the SIDS in response to concerns of speeding drivers throughout the towns, to try to help drivers adjust their speed if they are travelling too quickly.”

“The majority of drivers do respond to the SID and slow down if they see they are travelling at speeds greater than 30mph and the statistics show that the device has an impact on the overall traffic speed.”

The Council adds that it is now investigating how to fix the system.

“This will inevitably result in costs to the Council, which will impact other services it undertakes.”