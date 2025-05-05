Burnham-On-Sea sees busy Bank Holiday weekend in positive start to tourist season

Burnham-On-Sea traders experienced a mostly busy weekend of Bank Holiday trade, boosted by dry weather.

The town centre was busy on the first of two Bank holiday weekends this month.

Burnham’s seafront car parks were busy on Bank Holiday Monday (May 5th), pictured here, while beaches in Burnham and Brean saw many visitors despite cool winds on Monday.

Lee Bond at The Esplanade Fish Bar told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a busy Bank Holiday weekend of trade for us – better than last year.”

And Karl Rawlins, owner of Burnham seafront ice cream shop Little Italy On Sea: “It’s been a good start to the season with positive ice cream sales in the dry weather.”

Satnam Singh at Burnham Shopping Centre added that the Bank Holiday weekend had been “busy,” with the dry weather bringing out shoppers.

Colin Morris at GW Hurley said trade had been “okay overall” during the Bank Holiday weekend. And Carrie-Anne Davies at Carrie-Anne’s gift shop said: “It’s been generally good over the last few weeks.”

Gavin Holman at Brit Chips added: “Overall, it’s been a good start to the season – we had a mixed Friday and Saturday and a busy Sunday.”

Husband and wife Harry and Shirley Bird, who run Hazza Vapes and Shirley’s Sparkles on the seafront, said: “Saturday and Sunday were great for us, but Bank Holiday Monday was quieter.”