News

Burnham-On-Sea set for scorching week as heatwave returns with 30°C highs

Burnham-On-Sea is set for a sweltering start to the week as heatwave conditions return, bringing sizzling temperatures.

Local beaches were busy on Sunday as residents and visitors enjoyed the sunshine, with families, sunbathers and swimmers soaking up the warm weather, as pictured here.

Today (Monday, August 11th), the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast from the Met Office  predicts highs of 29°C (84.2°F) and Tuesday is set to be hotter at 30°C (86°F).

Forecasters say conditions will start to become fresher in Burnham from Wednesday but the weather will stay largely dry and warm, albeit with possible isolated thunderstorms.

With the school holidays in full swing, the town centre and car parks are expected to be busy throughout the week as families make the most of the sunshine.

Met Office heatwave criteria, where a specific threshold must be exceeded for three consecutive days, are likely to be reached by Wednesday for much of southern and central England.

