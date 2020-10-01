Burnham-On-Sea is set to see strong winds and heavy rain when Storm Alex sweeps through Somerset today (Friday).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and wind in the area, with winds gusting up to 60mph.

The weather forecaster’s yellow weather warning is in place from 3am this morning until 8pm tonight. See the full forecast on the Burnham-On-Sea weather page.

A spokesperson for the Met Office says: “Rain and showers will turn heavier and more persistent during Friday morning, along with a strengthening east to north easterly wind.”

“Some places could receive 40-50 mm over the course of 12-18 hours, most likely in the south of this region whilst the high ground of southeast Wales could see 50-70 mm in a few spots.”

“The rainfall will occur with strong winds with gusts of 45-55 mph inland during Friday morning rush hour.”

“Some coastal regions could experience gusts of 60-65 mph. The combination of wind and rain, combined with trees losing their leaves, increases the risk of flooding due to blocked drains and watercourses.”

“With trees still in full leaf for many areas this also increases the risk of debris leading to some power and transport disruption. The wind and rain will ease from the south, as the weather system responsible starts to move away.”

Further warnings are in force for Saturday and Sunday for further heavy rain and winds.