Burnham-On-Sea Shoe Zone store shuts down today as part of national cost‑cutting

A long‑established Shoe Zone shop in Burnham-On-Sea is shutting down today (Sunday January 18th) as part of a nationwide cost‑cutting programme by the retailer.

The team at Shoe Zone in Burnham-On-Sea High Street have confirmed the store will shut its doors for the final time at 4pm today after more than 25 years of business.

One full‑time staff member and two part‑time employees will sadly lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

A spokeswoman at the Burnham store said the team thank customers for their support over the years, adding they are “very sad to be closing.” The nearest Shoe Zone is in Weston.

The spokesperson added that stock will be moved out of the Burnham store in the coming days.

It is not yet clear what business will be occupying the property, however a convenience store had previously been earmarked for the building.