A Burnham-On-Sea baby clothing shop with a bee-themed name is marking this week’s World Bee Day by holding a unique competition and a special window display.

Baby Bee Crafty in Burnham’s College Street has marked World Bee Day with the promotional events.

Shop owner Lynn Gibbon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With World Bee Day taking place this week, and because we have bee in our name, we wanted to put on a display and mark it.”

“Our educational window display has been attracting attention from passers-by with a bee hive, bee keeper suits, a smoke gun, plus honey, bees wax and honeycomb.”

“The window display is on show for the whole of the month and we are also selling various bee themed products such as local honey in the shop inside.”

She adds: “We are also holding a drawing competition for children to encourage young people to get involved.”

“Children up to age 10 are being invited to draw a bee-related picture and every entry will get a bee-related prize! Entries can close at the end of May.”