A group of Burnham-On-Sea shop owners are offering people free parking to encourage more shoppers to visit the town centre.

Over a dozen shops in Burnham town centre are taking part in the reimbursement scheme to refund shoppers the cost of half an hour’s car parking – or 40p – when they spend £10 or more.

“Shoppers buy a parking ticket as normal, display it in their windscreen as usual, but we ask them to take a photo of their printed ticket or grab a screen shot of your online ticket purchase using a mobile phone,” says one of the traders, Rich Gardiner White.

“Show the photo to the participating retailer, and when spending over £10, you will receive 40p discount from your bill.”

Material Needs owner Nick Hebborn, pictured, adds: “It’s a simple way to give shoppers an extra incentive to come and support shops in our town centre at this time.”

You can claim the 40p back on the day of purchase in any of the shops displaying the free parking logo. Participating shops will be displaying the poster below.

You can only claim once in each shop, so essentially could have some great savings and cover your whole parking charge whilst shopping in town.

Participating shops are: Whites Farm Shop, GW Hurley arts & crafts – books – games – toys, The Bag Shop, The Book and Puzzle Company, Burnham Shopping Centre, Crafty Comforts, Antony James Jewellers, South West Laser Services, Julians, Toycupboard, Crafty Tea Cup, Sentiments, BOS Hair & Color Bar, Material Needs, Emanuel’s Jewellery, Cafe Aroma, Baby Bee Crafty, Sassy, Treasure Chest and Sopha.

Any other traders who would like to join shoyld contact Rich Gardiner White at Whites Farm shop by emailing info@whites.shop.

Shop keepers and Burnham Chamber Of Trade have also been in talks with Sedgemoor District Council about investigating whether ticket machines could be changed to be able to print double tickets.