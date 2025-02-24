Burnham-On-Sea shop owners voice concerns over parking charge proposals

Burnham-On-Sea town centre shops have voiced their concerns at plans by Somerset Council to raise parking charges in the town ahead of a crucial Somerset Council meeting today (Monday).

The cash-strapped council is carrying out a review of parking fees across the county, as we reported here.

In Burnham-On-Sea, 229 on-street parking bays in the town centre are set to become chargeable after a 20-minute free period with a £1 hourly fee. Charging would also be introduced 24/7 in Burnham’s car parks.

Somerset Council says the aim of the proposals is to “bring consistency” to the county, and ensure the service remains “completely self-funded”. A meeting will be held today (Monday) to discuss the plans.

Burnham Chamber of Trade has raised its concerns and written to the councillors to outline the local impact. Businesses fear the proposals would deter shoppers from visiting the town centre and hit trade.

Burnham business owners raise concerns

Julia Newman at Julia’s Florists says: “It will affect everyone’s trade in the town centre. For us, customers often come in for longer than 20 minutes to talk through their special requirements for flowers for funerals and special occasions. Removing free parking is wrong, it will kill our town. There must be others ways to generate money. The convenience of having free parking nearby is so important for customers, especially for the older ones who are less mobile.”

Ryan Mount at Seafoods adds: “I think these proposals are disgusting. They will kill trade for some small businesses. I also feel this will have a big impact on the restaurant trade as well if parking charges are introduced in the evenings too. We need longer free parking in the town centre bays than just the 20 minutes proposed. It will reduce footfall and hit the independents.”

Ron Bashford at Truckles in the High Street comments: “It feels like this is another nail in the coffin for local businesses from the council. The new parking charges would have a big impact. I think the supermarkets would benefit – because they offer free parking – at the expense of the independent shops in the town centre.”

Katherine Windley at Burnham’s Take Two Cafe adds: “These proposals would be very damaging to the town centre. The new charges would stop some people coming in. We are concerned. Our customers are all here for more than 20 minutes so would be affected by this.”

Frankie Urch at Crafty Comforts gift shop in Burnham High Street adds: “It really is crazy. This will kill the town centre ridiculous. Free parking in the town centre is so important in a town centre like this. The council needs to re-think its proposals and look at other ways to secure funding. It can’t be allowed.”

Manny De Freitas at Emanuel’s Jewellery in the High Street says: “I’m really concerned for the impact on traders, especially the independent ones. It’s a horrendous idea to introduce parking charges when people just don’t have the money. It would put people off coming into the town. I don’t understand why the council is considering this. Lots of small businesses are only just making the ends meet now, so reducing their trade would be very damaging.”

Sarah Slater of Sassy jewellery and clothing comments: “This would be hugely damaging. An hour of free parking gives people time to visit the High Street and also to look for extras and do browsing. Anything shorter will reduce those activities and trade. All the shop owners are livid, it really is so insane. Parking is so fundamental to the eco system of the overall trading environment here in Burnham. There will be longer-term impacts if it goes ahead: fewer rented shops, more boarded up properties, and fewer jobs. The effects go wide.”

Tracey Bagg at Burnham Pet Shop in the High Street voiced her concerns: “These proposals would kill the town centre. For collection of heavy items, many of our customers need longer than 20 minutes. Some of the older ones can’t rush and need time. Many of the customers are encouraged to shop here because they know they have an hour’s free parking. Without that, what’s to stop them going to the business parks instead or shopping online?”

Kirstie Cooper at Antony James jewellery shop in the High Street says: “Some of our customers drop off items to us for changes or repairs, then pop off for a coffee while we do the work. They want longer than 20 minutes for their free parking for this. It helps all businesses to have free parking in the town centre – it’s vital. It feels that with so many things against us, with insurance and rates, the council would want to help us. The proposed changes to parking would be damaging and very negative for the town centre.”

Raj Sansi at Burnham Shopping Centre adds: “The council should be promoting the town centre to shoppers and not deterring them, especially with council rates already going up. This would be a very damaging change if it went ahead. People need free parking in the town centre here – it’s vital for shops like us.”

Sweet Shack’s Lyn Laurence added: “These parking changes would kill the town centre. They would put off some shoppers from making visits into town. Others who just want to get out the house and come in for a coffee and meet up with friends won’t come – it all helps footfall. I think if it goes ahead, the changes would hit the town bad.”

Steve Thomas at Thomas’s key cutting and shoe repairs adds: “I think these changes would cause a lot of motorists to park in the residential side streets just outside the town centre to avoid the charges and then walk in. So those areas could see streets clogged up with extra vehicles and drives blocked. I also think that this change would give a business like Timpsons at Tesco an unfair advantage where parking if free. Small independents in the town centre need the support of the council.”

Katie Berry at Paws and Bark in Victoria Street says the proposed new charges “will deter people coming into the town and that will hurt businesses. People will say ‘why park in town when I can do it online free or go out of town?’. I understand the council needs money but this will have a big impact.”

Lynn Gibbons at Baby Bee Crafty in College Street adds: “It’s ridiculous. Introducing new charges will kill the town centre. 20 minutes for free parking is not long enough, especially for older people. Somerset Council is making it difficult for local businesses when in fact they should be helping us.”