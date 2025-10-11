Burnham-On-Sea shop raffles handmade blanket to support BARB

A Burnham-On-Sea craft shop is holding a special raffle to raise funds for local charity BARB Search and Rescue.

Baby Bee Crafty, located in College Street, is offering locals the chance to win a beautifully crocheted wool blanket, handmade by Wendie Oatley-Summers.

Tickets are priced at just £1 each and are available in-store until October 20th.

The blanket, which showcases Wendie’s intricate craftsmanship, is currently on display in the window of the shop, where Simon Farrow is pictured proudly holding it.

Alongside the raffle, Baby Bee Crafty also stocks a range of official BARB merchandise, with all proceeds going directly to support the charity’s vital life-saving work along the coast.

A spokesperson for the shop said: “We are delighted to be supporting BARB through this raffle and hope the community will get behind it.”

BARB Search and Rescue operates hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats, responding to emergencies along the Somerset coastline.

Tickets can be purchased at Baby Bee Crafty until October 20th, with the winner to be announced shortly after.