Shops in Burnham-On-Sea town centre are getting ready to re-open on Monday (June 15th) when the Government further eases the Coronavirus lockdown.

It will be the first time that many ‘non-essential’ shops have been able to open since March when the full lockdown first came into force.

In Burnham-On-Sea town centre, new social distancing signs have been installed on lamp posts and bins this week ahead of the re-opening, as pictured here.

A temporary pedestrianisation of Burnham town centre has also moved a step closer after Somerset County Council’s Highways department gave its backing to the scheme. The plans would enable shoppers to socially distance themselves while using the town centre and allow safe queuing on pavements outside of shops while some traders are only able to allow a maximum of 1-2 customers inside at a time.

During a Town Council meeting on Thursday night (June 11th), councillors voted in favour of provisionally appointing a street marshall and two street wardens who would ensure the safe movement of shoppers and vehicles in the town centre during the period of the temporary pedestrianisation, subject to final contractual discussions.

Those shops which are re-opening are having to comply with strict social distancing guidelines, limiting customer numbers inside their stores, and also offering enhanced hygiene controls to keep shoppers and staff safe.

Among the Burnham shops re-opening are:

GW Hurley toys and book shop will be re-opening Monday June 15th

The Bag Shop will be re-opening from Tuesday June 16th

Peacocks will be re-opening from Monday June 15th: New opening hours Mon-Sat 9.30-5.30 and Sundays: 10-4

The Laptop Shop will be re-opening from 10am on Monday June 15th

Burnham Indoor Market will be re-opening on Monday June 15th at 9am

Scott's furniture store will re-opening on Monday June 15th, with opening times of Mon, Tues, Thurs Fri 10-4 and Sat 10-2. They will be selling everything on display in the shop, noting that most factories are far behind with production and that orders may be delayed. Scott's also offers free delivery with a free service of disposal of old furniture.

Shoe Zone will be re-opening on Monday June 15th

Gorilla Vapes re-opens on Monday June 15th

Burnham tourist information centre is planning to re-open during July when holiday parks open. A new kiosk area is to be installed in the foyer to keep all safe.

Treasure Chest on the seafront will be re-opening in around two weeks time once the social distancing measures have been given time to be safely assessed.

A meeting of local businesses was held earlier this week by Burnham Chamber of Trade to discuss the temporary pedestrianisation, which was attended by business owners, councillors, MP James Heappey and council representatives.

A Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “We are pleased that Burnham’s town centre is starting to re-open again as the lockdown eases. The safety of shoppers and staff is the top priority.”