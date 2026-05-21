Burnham-On-Sea Silent Reading Group invites residents to monthly community meet-up

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to join the town’s Silent Reading Group when it holds its monthly meet‑up at The Waffle Hub Community Café in College Street this coming week.

The group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month, offering a calm and welcoming space for people to enjoy reading quietly alongside others. The next session will take place on Thursday 28th May at 10.30am at The Methodist Church in College Street.

The events are organised by local volunteer Ash Jones, who says silent reading groups are becoming increasingly popular around the world.

“Silent reading groups are a growing trend worldwide,” says Ash. “If you enjoy the pleasure of reading alongside others, but without the pressure that often comes with a traditional book club, this may be just the thing for you. There is no commitment, no pressure, and no expectation — it’s simply about sitting and reading quietly together in a comfortable, cosy space.”

Unlike traditional book clubs, there are no assigned books and no preparation required. Attendees simply bring something they’d like to read and enjoy the peaceful company of others.

Ash adds: “Many people value the presence of others but find the demands of socialising challenging. A silent reading group offers a gentle alternative — people come together not to talk, but to read. Each person is in their own world, yet companionably so. No phones, no chatter, just the calm presence of others and the turning of pages.”

The Waffle Hub Community Café, based at The Methodist Church in College Street, hosts the gatherings, and all are welcome to attend. Future meetings will continue on the fourth Thursday of each month.